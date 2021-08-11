Mary Lou Rogers age 95 of Geraldine, Alabama passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11AM at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Hoyt Gilbert and Bro, Chris Weaver officiating and Geraldine Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 5PM until 8PM & Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 9AM until 11AM.
Survivors
Sons: Dennis Lawayne Rogers and late wife Margaret Rogers of Geraldine, Alabama, Jackie Neal Rogers and wife Shirley Rogers of Geraldine, Alabama, Charles Lavaughn Rogers and wife Anita Rogers of Sand Rock, Alabama, and Phillip Earl Rogers and wife Kathy Rogers of Geraldine, Alabama
Daughters: Brenda Gail Harper and husband Phillip Harper of Section, Alabama, Mary Anna Williams and husband Steve Williams of Whiton, Alabama, and Martha Ann Barrett and late husband Doyle Barrett of Geraldine, Alabama
Sister: Laura Faye Hanners of Geraldine, Alabama
14 Grandchildren
15 Great-Grandchildren
Preceded in Death
Spouse: John R. Rogers
Parents: Jim and Velma Peters
Brother: George Peters
Sisters: Tempie Weaver, Opal White, Ola Centers, Eva Croft, Winnie Fraser, Dovie Peters, and Lorene Nelson
A special thanks to Marshall Medical Center South ER and 3rd floor staff for going above and beyond to care for and accommodate our family during these final days.