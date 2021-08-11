Mary Lou Rogers

Mary Lou Rogers age 95 of Geraldine, Alabama passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South. 

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11AM at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Hoyt Gilbert and Bro, Chris Weaver officiating and Geraldine Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 5PM until 8PM & Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 9AM until 11AM.

Survivors

Sons: Dennis Lawayne Rogers and late wife Margaret Rogers of Geraldine, Alabama, Jackie Neal Rogers and wife Shirley Rogers of Geraldine, Alabama, Charles Lavaughn Rogers and wife Anita Rogers of Sand Rock, Alabama, and Phillip Earl Rogers and wife Kathy Rogers of Geraldine, Alabama

Daughters: Brenda Gail Harper and husband Phillip Harper of Section, Alabama, Mary Anna Williams and husband Steve Williams of Whiton, Alabama, and Martha Ann Barrett and late husband  Doyle Barrett of Geraldine, Alabama

Sister: Laura Faye Hanners of Geraldine, Alabama

14 Grandchildren

15 Great-Grandchildren

Preceded in Death

Spouse: John R. Rogers

Parents: Jim and Velma Peters

Brother: George Peters

Sisters: Tempie Weaver, Opal White, Ola Centers, Eva Croft, Winnie Fraser, Dovie Peters, and Lorene Nelson

A special thanks to Marshall Medical Center South ER and 3rd floor staff for going above and beyond to care for and accommodate our family during these final days.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Rogers, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 11
Visitation
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Geraldine Funeral Home
11968 AL Hwy 227
Geraldine, AL 35974
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 12
Visitation
Thursday, August 12, 2021
9:00AM-11:00AM
Geraldine Funeral Home
11968 AL Hwy 227
Geraldine, AL 35974
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 12
Service
Thursday, August 12, 2021
11:00AM
Geraldine Funeral Home
11968 AL Hwy 227
Geraldine, AL 35974
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.