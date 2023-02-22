Jo Ann Bayne Phillips Jacksonville, Florida

Jo Ann Bayne Phillips, 80, of Jacksonville Florida, passed away on January 31, 2023.
Born to Prentie and Earl Phillips, Jo Ann grew up on a cattle farm in Valley Head, Alabama. Went to Jacksonville State University, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree and began her career as an English teacher. Jo Ann married Eli Bayne and went on to have two children: Philip and Teresa Bayne. After moving to Jacksonville Beach, Florida, she taught at Mayport Junior High, Fletcher Junior High, and Jeff Davis Middle School throughout her career.
After 30 years of teaching, Jo Ann retired, divorced her husband, and traveled the world. Her experiences included driving a dog-sled team on the Iditarod under the Northern Lights in Alaska.
She explored the Amazon, Nile, Yangtze Rivers and rafted the Colorado River, camping along the banks.
Visiting the Great Wall of China was a great delight for Jo Ann along with visiting the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, and the Great Pyramids of Egypt. While there, she journeyed through the Egyptian Desert on camel back. Other memorable journeys also included Antarctica, Russia, and the Panama Canal.
Jo Ann’s love of reading and education touched the lives of the people of the small island nation of Kuna Yala, where she became known as The Book Lady: A name given to her as a result of bringing books to the island’s children.
Jo Ann traveled to many unique locations, searching the world for new experiences and found many new friends. In addition to expanding her knowledge of the world, she brought back stories, pictures, and the experiences of a lifetime.
Jo Ann touched the lives of many and will always be in our hearts. Come celebrate her life with us.
Valley Head, AL: Saturday, March 11th from 4 to 6 PM at Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church, County Road 751, Valley Head, AL 35989