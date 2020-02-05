Donnie Beard, age 67, of Samantha, AL passed away January 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, February 3, 2020 at Arbor Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Charles Connell, Bro. Nick Hensley and Bro. Samuel Tharp officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Donnie’s body will be carried home for visitation Sunday, February 2, 2020 where the family will receive friends after 3:00 pm. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to the service on Monday.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Catherine Shutters Beard; his sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Rusty Etheridge; his niece, Jackie Etheridge Steward; brother-in-law, Randy Rhea and one great-grandchild, Connell.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Joyce Beard; two daughters, Tammie Sanders (James) and Stephanie Connell (Robby); one son, Russell Beard; one sister, Elaine Kannon; daughter-in-law, Alana Beard; five grandchildren , Aaron Connell (Carrie), Matthew Connell (Tabatha), Madelyn and Katelyn Beard and Isaac Sanders and soon to be, two great-grands.
Donnie was born March 11, 1952 on Lookout Mountain in Fort Payne, Alabama. He developed a love for music, especially guitar, at the young age of three and by age six he was playing lead guitar at church. He was a very gifted and talented musician and passed this love of music to his children and grandchildren.
His enjoyment was playing with them at church and at home for friends and Sunday evening Uno games. He enjoyed riding the property with his love, Joyce, on their golf cart and ending up with everyone on the family Arbor visiting and discussing the day’s events. Most of Donnie’s life’s occupation was that of a painting contractor. He started painting at the age of sixteen and moved to Tuscaloosa in 1974 where he started and successfully ran and operated Beard Painting, Inc. for 40 years.
Donnie was devoted to his wife and all his children and shared his loving ways by helping take care of others as well. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to sincerely thank each and everyone that came, helped out, visited, prepared food and most of all, prayed with and for our family during this difficult time.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Connell, Matthew Connell, Isaac Sanders, Jimmy Robertson, Freddie Robertson and Clay Connell.