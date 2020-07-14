Charles Joshua Morgan

Charles Joshua (Josh) Morgan, 38, of Rainsville, passed away peacefully in his sleep July 10, 2020. Mr. Josh was born June 28, 1982 to Charles Morgan and the late Jan Bunch Morgan. Josh worked in the construction business.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Charles and Crystal Morgan; brother, Johnathan (Mogo) Morgan; step-brothers, Heath and Jake Jones; grandparents, Martha Bailey (Vern) and Mary Bunch; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Sulphur Springs Cemetery due to the Corona Virus. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial donations be made to Living Free, c/o Rendell Drummond, 1577 Highway 36 East, Hartselle, AL 35640.
The family greatly appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.