On Wednesday, July 15th, the loved Norma Gayle Anderton Jones went to sing with the Lord’s Angels the way only she could: loud for everyone to hear.
A devoted wife, a loving daughter, supportive sister and the most gracious and caring mother and grandmother lost her fight against cancer that she has fiercely battled for almost two decades. A cancer so rare and “uncommon” that in 2014 she was the recipient as the yearly “Uncommon Action” award. An award that is presented to the person that “has gone above and beyond in volunteering to advance the mission and serve the chordoma community”. An action that illustrates just how strong she was to not just overcome such a disease, not once but twice, but to also join the fight against such a terrible illness.
Norma was born October 17, 1947 in Hartselle, AL as the first child to Norman and Mary Anderton. She grew up one of three siblings. Upon graduating High School at Shades Valley, she embarked on her collegiate career to The University of Alabama. In Tuscaloosa she found the people that would define her life for years to come. First her roommate and best friend Karen Campbell who she shared many adventures. Then her sisters and forever friends in the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Every year she talked about and looked forward to the annual reunion. Lastly, through Karen, she met Tom Jones from Valley Head.
Tom and Norma were married May 31st of 1969, and after a road trip Honeymoon to Daytona Beach, began 51 years of marriage. They had three children, and all were loved and cared for by the most compassionate mother one could hope to find. Her love and devotion to her family was unwavering.
For those that know Norma, she will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, compassion, her strong will, her love of travel, hiking, the beautiful rose bushes around the pool, her bridge group, the opera like voice, and one that would always be there ready to talk through all of life’s challenges.
To her family, she will always be the loving wife that was there with nurse like care and compassion, the trips to Hawaii and gentle reminders of how much she cared. The mother that would always be there to listen or give advice. The “Nana” that would spoil and shower her grandkids the way only she could.
Norma, Wife, Mom, and Nana: we all miss you, but you will always hold a very special place in our hearts.
Norma was preceded in death by her father Norman Anderton and her second son Michael Jones. She is survived by her husband Tom Jones of Valley Head. Her son Thomas (Ellen) Jones and granddaughter Nora Jones all of Greenwood, SC. Her daughter Marianne (Lamar) Jester and grandchildren Allison, Trip and Rebecca Jester all of Homewood, AL. Her mother Mary Anderton of Vestavia, AL, brother Keith (Francis) Anderton of Vienna Austria, sister Mary Ann Clover of St. George, UT, nieces & nephews Ellen, Alexandria and Liam.
Serving as pallbearers will be Pat Taylor, Sterling Franks, Bob Thomas, Larry Hooks, Robert Wilson and Sid Jones.
The Family requests no flowers, instead please make contributions to the Norma Anderton Jones & Michael Norman Jones UA DeKalb BAMA Club Memorial Scholarship. Send the contributions to: National Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 861928, Tuscaloosa, AL 35486 (Attn. Deborah Parr). Make checks payable to “Alumni Fund”.
Date of Funeral: Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Valley Head Cemetery
Funeral Time: Graveside Service at 11 a.m.
Officiating: Rev. William Dexter Bender