Gayle VanPelt Johnson, 77, of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at her home. She was a member of New Oregon United Methodist Church and retired from Fort Payne City School System.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in VanPelt Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her children Sarah Lynn Thompson and husband Patrick and Daniel Johnson and wife Amy; grandchildren Coleton Johnson and wife Rachel, Conner Thompson, and Macayne Thompson; great-grandson Camden Johnson; and brothers Dow VanPelt and Lewis VanPelt.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Jimmy Johnson in November 2021, her parents Hershel and Nora Lee VanPelt, and sister Sarah Lee Smith.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.