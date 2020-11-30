Mr. Fred William Shankles age 85 of Collinsville passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Collinsville Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Collinsville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM at the church on Tuesday.
Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel
**SURVIVORS**
Wife:
Carolyn Blackwell Shankles
Daughter:
Susan Hollingsworth
Sons:
Steve (Teresa) Shankles
Scot (Angie) Shankles
Sister:
Frances Wright
Grandchildren:
Bradley (Ashleigh) Shankles
Jessica Shankles
Jacob (Lydia) Petty
Lanie (Chris) Hollifield
Annabelle Shankles
Sam Shankles
Great-Grandchildren:
Emily
Ella
Marlee
A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins
**Mr. Shankles was preceded in death by his parents: Wallace & Mae Shankles; brothers: Alis Shankles and Milford Shankles; and sisters: Louise Gray and Lois Barnes**