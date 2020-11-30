Fred William Shankles
Buy Now

Mr. Fred William Shankles age 85 of Collinsville passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Collinsville Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Collinsville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM at the church on Tuesday.

Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel

 **SURVIVORS**

Wife:

Carolyn Blackwell Shankles

Daughter:

Susan Hollingsworth

Sons:

Steve (Teresa) Shankles

Scot (Angie) Shankles

Sister:

Frances Wright

Grandchildren:

Bradley (Ashleigh) Shankles

Jessica Shankles

Jacob (Lydia) Petty

Lanie (Chris) Hollifield

Annabelle Shankles

Sam Shankles

Great-Grandchildren:

Emily

Ella

Marlee

A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins

**Mr. Shankles was preceded in death by his parents: Wallace & Mae Shankles; brothers: Alis Shankles and Milford Shankles; and sisters: Louise Gray and Lois Barnes**                         

To plant a tree in memory of Fred Shankles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.