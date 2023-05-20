Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.