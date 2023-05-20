Charles Henry ‘Bud’ Goodnight
Henagar
Charles Henry “Bud” Goodnight, 78, of Henagar, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Riverview Regional Medical Center. Funeral service was Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Kerby Funeral Home with burial in New Home Cemetery.
Selena Layne Rodriguez
Rainsville
Selena Layne Rodriguez, 20, of Rainsville, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Funeral service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at W. T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Straight Creek Cemetery. The Rev. Charlotte Elridge is officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Archie Gilreath
Rainsville
Archie Gilreath, 85, of Rainsville, died Thursday May 18, 2023 at NHC Healthcare. Funeral service will be Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony Myrick officiating. Burial will follow in Town Creek Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.