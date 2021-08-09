Evelyn Earle Landstreet, 85, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021.
She was born August 19, 1935 in Mississippi to the late Early Lee Landstreet and Evelyn Martin Landstreet. She was a member of Fort Payne church of Christ.
Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 7 at Glenwood Cemetery with Elder Jim Campbell officiating.
She is survived by her sister Sunny Shearin in Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Dorothy Jean Thompson.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.