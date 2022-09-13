Laura Ann Obenlander, age 77, of Fort Payne, passed away September 11, 2022 at Cherokee Health & Rehab.
Mrs. Obenlander was born in Albertville, Alabama on July 27, 1945 to the late Guy and Jessie Strange Abbott. She was employed by MAPCO as a customer service representative.
Funeral services will be 3:00pm Sunday, September 18th, at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev, Tim Scott and Bro. David Parker officiating.
Burial will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday beginning at 1:00pm until the 3:00pm hour of service at the funeral home.
The family is accepting flowers, or memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Enhabit Hospice.
Mrs. Obenlander is survived by her children, Wayne Obenlander (Lisa), Wesley Obenlander, and Tim Obenlander (Denise); grandchildren, Derek Obenlander (Lauren), Joshua Obenlander (Melissa), Timmy Obenlander, Jacey Palmer (Bryan), Amber Waller (Jake), Kaley Gaskin (Chris), Sierra Cook (Matt), and Brad Owens (Brittany); along with 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward (Ed) Obenlander and sister, Sue Davidson.
The family would like to express their heartfelt and sincere thanks to the staff of Cherokee Health and Rehab and Enhabit Hospice for the loving care and kindness given to our mother during her time of need.
