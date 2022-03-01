Julia “Judy” Faye Bohannon Brown was born November 29, 1932 in Fort Payne, Alabama and passed away February 25, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Brown spent her entire life in Fort Payne where she worked as a court reporter for the DeKalb County Circuit Court. She was a member of the Fort Payne Culture Club, the Senior Citizens Bridge Club, and a board member of Landmarks of DeKalb County. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church where she served in various positions.
She made many contributions to her community and was recognized by the following awards: Rotary Rose Award by Fort Payne Rotary Club; Woman of Distinction Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service by Girl Scouts; Distinguished Service Award by the Alabama Historical Commission; Historic Preservationist Humanitarian Award by Landmarks of DeKalb County; Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year; Elizabeth Howard Written History Award by Landmarks of DeKalb County; Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame; and the Excellence in Service Award by Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was especially involved in preserving the history of DeKalb County and authored two books on the area: A History of World War II Veterans from DeKalb County, Alabama; A History of CCC, Civilian Conservation Corps Company 472 – Camp SP-5, Fort Payne, Alabama 1932-1942.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughter, Roxanne Brown (Roger Kevin Cole); son, Philip Brown (Myra Vaughn); brothers, James Milton “Mitch” Bohannon and Elton Leland Bohannon; granddaughters, Sarah Jessica Harper-Brown (Nathan Austin) and Elizabeth Alexandrea Brown Hall (Jonathan Hall); and great-grandsons, Gavin Philip Hall, Ian Joseph Hall, and Thomas Baxter Austin.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Joe Baxter Brown; parents Isaac James and Mamie Irene Brock Bohannon; sisters, Valencia Ann Carr, Carmen Claudette Blevins, and Alma Maxine Baty; and brother Edward Winchell Bohannon.
