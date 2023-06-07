Death notices

Paul Madison McLain
Fort Payne
Paul Madison McLain, 66, of Fort Payne, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Funeral services were Tuesday, June 6, at Grace Presbyterian Church with burial following in Fischer Cemetery. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne was in charge.
James “Shorty” Waldrop
Pisgah
James “Shorty” Waldrop. 77, of Pisgah, died Sunday, June 4, 2023 at his residence. Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Anthony Pannell, Bro. James Frankin Waldrop, and Bro. Ted Waldrop officiating. Burial followed in Kirk Memorial Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.
Michael Lee Morgan
Bryant
Michael Lee Morgan, 73, of Bryant, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at Parkridge West Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne, with burial in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Burt Funeral Home is in charge.
Larry Elmer Tripp
Rainsville
Larry Elmer Tripp, 77, of Rainsville, died June 3, 2023. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Ricky Lynn McCurdy
Section
Ricky Lynn McCurdy, 67, of Section, died Monday, June 5, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in Unity Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.