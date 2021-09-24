Kenneth O’Neal Large, 76, of Fort Payne, passed away September 21, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Large was born in Fort Payne on August 8, 1945 to the late Milton (Bill) and Lena Wilson Large. He was employed by Sola Electric where he worked in the shipping department and later retired from C.S. Bell Hosiery Mill.
Mr. Large was a bighearted and giving individual. He loved unconditionally and was always available to assist everybody with anything they needed. He cherished his family and enjoyed spending every minute he could with them.
Enjoying sports activities, he loved fishing and spending time on the lake. He dearly loved Alabama Football and watching his grandson play baseball and supported his travel ball team, the Fort Payne Crusaders.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, September 24th, at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, 4:00 until 7:00pm at the funeral home. The family is accepting flowers, or, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. The family prefers the wearing of a mask during the visitation and services.
Mr. Large is survived by his daughter, Staci Winn; grandson, Griffin Winn; his loving companion, Carolyn Hartline; his extended family, Laina and David Long and their son Dawson and Shay and Jerry Brewer and their children Megan and Jordan; and nephews, Michael and Jeff Large. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Large; son-in-law, Kurt Winn; and brother Jimmy Dan Large.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.