Mrs. Opal Slaton Smith, age 84, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Erlanger Medica Center.
Funeral: 2:00 PM on Sunday 2-28-21 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Visitation: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM on Sunday 2-28-21 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Officiating: Eulogy by John Meyer
Mrs. Smith was a loving Wife, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, & Friend. She was born on December 29, 1936 at High Point Community to Corbitt Slaton & Ruby Crane Slaton. She married Randall Mack Oscar Smith on June 4, 1960.
She is survived by:
Husband of 61 years: Randall Mack Oscar Smith
Children: Donna Smith, Karen “Sissy” McNutt, Margaret Henegar (Bodie), and Kimberly Meyer (John)
Siblings: Bobby Slaton, Ronnie Slaton (Marilyn), Vicky Rothell and Sharon Burt (Ricky)
Grandchildren: Tonya Haas, Chase Walker, Shawn Willis, Dylan Henegar (Roxanne), David Henegar, Ryan Meyer (Carrie) and Joseph Meyer (Kristen)
Great-Grandchildren: Graiden Haas, Hudson Haas, Dustin Walker, Colt Walker, Kensleigh Meyer, Liam Meyer, and Kamryn Meyer
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Lupus Foundation of America (info@lupus.org) 212 K Street NW, Suite 200-Washington, DC 20037.
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com