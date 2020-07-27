Alvin Boyd Higgins, 69, of Fort Payne, passed away July 26, 2020 at Dekalb Regional Medical Center. Mr. Higgins was born in Fort Payne on March 6, 1951 and was a retired Vice President of Gadsden Heating and Sheet Metal. He was instrumental in changing the launching platform from the Saturn Rocket to the Space Shuttle. He loved fishing and playing golf.
Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Harris officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association.
Mr. Higgins is survived by his wife of 49-1/2 years, Brenda DeWyer Higgins; son, Chris Higgins (Liz); sister, Laurie Falkenberry (Guy); brother-in-law, Gary Wayner; sister-in-law, Carol Higgins; and grandchildren, Evelyn, Paisley, and August Higgins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Gladys Bennett Higgins; and brother, Jimmy Higgins.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.