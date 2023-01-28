Bobby Ray Palmer

Fort Payne

Bobby Ray Palmer, 82, of Fort Payne, died Jan. 25, 2023 at his home. Graveside services are 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service at Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Kittie C. Bright

Albertville

Kittie C. Bright, 96, of Albertville, died Jan. 24, 2023 at Albertville Nursing Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lawayne Levans officiating. Burial to follow at the DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.

Magdalena Renee Davis

Valley Head

Magdalena Renee Davis, 50, of Valley Head, died Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral services are 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jamie Bailey officiating. Burial following in Head Springs Cemetery. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the funeral home.

Earl Junior Bray

Valley Head

Earl Junior Bray, 79, of Valley Head, died Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Gary West officiating. Burial following in New Home Cemetery.

Donnie Parham

Henagar

Donnie Parham, 67, of Henagar, died Jan. 20, 2023 at his residence. Private services will be held. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. entrusted with arrangements.

Gladys Louella Clark

Rising Fawn, Georgia

Gladys Louella Clark, 79, of Rising Fawn, GA, died Jan. 24, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Randy Hampton officiating. Burial following in Lake Hills Memorial Gardens in Trenton, GA.

Michael Glenn Grimes

Gaylesville

Michael Glenn Grimes, 61, of Gaylesville, died Jan. 24, 2023. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Jan. 26 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Lebanon Cemetery.

Willene Wilson Abercrombie

Arab

Willene Wilson Abercrombie, 70, of Arab, died Jan. 24, 2023. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Horton with Rev. Neal Chaffin officiating. Burial following in Zion Hill Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.

Gary LaDon Fuller

Geraldine

Gary LaDon Fuller, 68, of Geraldine, died Jan. 21, 2023 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. No services to be held. Geraldine Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Nancy Ann Wilks

Fyffe

Nancy Ann Wilks, 75, of Fyffe, died Jan. 25, 2023. No services planned at this time. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.