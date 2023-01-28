Bobby Ray Palmer
Fort Payne
Bobby Ray Palmer, 82, of Fort Payne, died Jan. 25, 2023 at his home. Graveside services are 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service at Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Kittie C. Bright
Albertville
Kittie C. Bright, 96, of Albertville, died Jan. 24, 2023 at Albertville Nursing Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lawayne Levans officiating. Burial to follow at the DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.
Magdalena Renee Davis
Valley Head
Magdalena Renee Davis, 50, of Valley Head, died Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral services are 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jamie Bailey officiating. Burial following in Head Springs Cemetery. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the funeral home.
Earl Junior Bray
Valley Head
Earl Junior Bray, 79, of Valley Head, died Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Gary West officiating. Burial following in New Home Cemetery.
Donnie Parham
Henagar
Donnie Parham, 67, of Henagar, died Jan. 20, 2023 at his residence. Private services will be held. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. entrusted with arrangements.
Gladys Louella Clark
Rising Fawn, Georgia
Gladys Louella Clark, 79, of Rising Fawn, GA, died Jan. 24, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Randy Hampton officiating. Burial following in Lake Hills Memorial Gardens in Trenton, GA.
Michael Glenn Grimes
Gaylesville
Michael Glenn Grimes, 61, of Gaylesville, died Jan. 24, 2023. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Jan. 26 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Lebanon Cemetery.
Willene Wilson Abercrombie
Arab
Willene Wilson Abercrombie, 70, of Arab, died Jan. 24, 2023. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Horton with Rev. Neal Chaffin officiating. Burial following in Zion Hill Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
Gary LaDon Fuller
Geraldine
Gary LaDon Fuller, 68, of Geraldine, died Jan. 21, 2023 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. No services to be held. Geraldine Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Nancy Ann Wilks
Fyffe
Nancy Ann Wilks, 75, of Fyffe, died Jan. 25, 2023. No services planned at this time. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.