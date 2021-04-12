James McMahan Igou passed from this earth on April 7, 2021. An outdoor service will be held at 11:00 EDT at Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church (Lookout Mountain, TN) on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Masks will be provided and social distancing will be expected for the safety of loved ones in attendance.
Please visit www.heritagebattlefield.com/tributes/James-Igou to view his full obituary and memorial donation information.
Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.
