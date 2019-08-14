Myron Anthony “Tony” Medlock

Mr. Myron Anthony “Tony” Medlock, age 45, of Valley Head, AL, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Erlanger Hospital.

Funeral: 2:00 PM on Friday 8-16-19 at Highpoint Church of God. He will lie in state at the church from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM.

Visitation: Thursday 8-15-19 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne

Burial: Friendship Cemetery in Pisgah, AL

Officiating: Bro. Chad Smith & Larry Haynes

Tony was a 1992 graduate of Valley Head High School and Jefferson State College where he studied Mortuary Science and became a funeral director and embalmer. He loved bowling, gospel music, playing the piano and bass guitar especially at church. His gospel music idol was the legendary Vestal Goodman.

Survivors:

Mother: Charlotte Turner (James)

Father: Gregg Medlock (Vivian)

Honorary Parents: Larry & Hazel Haynes and Sadie Henry

Sisters: Paula Medlock, Angela Turner & Brittney Turner

Brothers: Billy Millican & Matt Turner

Grandmother: Ruby Medlock

Aunts: Patricia Reed, Cathy Robinson & Janice Knight

Uncles: Therold Medlock, Rodney Medlock, Randy Medlock, Mack Paschal, Robert Henry, Larry Henry & Tony Henry

A host of wonderful friends and church family

Preceded in death by:

Brother: Joseph Brandon Medlock

Step-father: Bobby Smalley

Grandparents: Lionel Medlock, Joseph & Nora Paschal and Emogene & Robert Edgar Henry

Pallbearers: Stuart Floyd, Joseph Knight, Kody Knight, Therold Medlock, Rodney Medlock & Randy Medlock

The Family is accepting flowers

