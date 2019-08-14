Mr. Myron Anthony “Tony” Medlock, age 45, of Valley Head, AL, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Erlanger Hospital.
Funeral: 2:00 PM on Friday 8-16-19 at Highpoint Church of God. He will lie in state at the church from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM.
Visitation: Thursday 8-15-19 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Burial: Friendship Cemetery in Pisgah, AL
Officiating: Bro. Chad Smith & Larry Haynes
Tony was a 1992 graduate of Valley Head High School and Jefferson State College where he studied Mortuary Science and became a funeral director and embalmer. He loved bowling, gospel music, playing the piano and bass guitar especially at church. His gospel music idol was the legendary Vestal Goodman.
Survivors:
Mother: Charlotte Turner (James)
Father: Gregg Medlock (Vivian)
Honorary Parents: Larry & Hazel Haynes and Sadie Henry
Sisters: Paula Medlock, Angela Turner & Brittney Turner
Brothers: Billy Millican & Matt Turner
Grandmother: Ruby Medlock
Aunts: Patricia Reed, Cathy Robinson & Janice Knight
Uncles: Therold Medlock, Rodney Medlock, Randy Medlock, Mack Paschal, Robert Henry, Larry Henry & Tony Henry
A host of wonderful friends and church family
Preceded in death by:
Brother: Joseph Brandon Medlock
Step-father: Bobby Smalley
Grandparents: Lionel Medlock, Joseph & Nora Paschal and Emogene & Robert Edgar Henry
Pallbearers: Stuart Floyd, Joseph Knight, Kody Knight, Therold Medlock, Rodney Medlock & Randy Medlock
The Family is accepting flowers
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com