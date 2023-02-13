Mr. Terry Taylor age 78 of Rainsville, AL formerly of Summerville, GA passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service is Monday, February 13, 2023 at 1:00PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dale Haynes & Bro. Tim Craig officiating. Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com
Family will receive friends on Monday, February 13th from 11AM-1PM.
Survivors
Wife: Jerry Taylor of Rainsville
Son: Grant and wife Crestah Taylor of Fort Payne
Daughter: Wendy Haymon of Rainsville
Brother: Jerry Taylor of Rainsville
Grandchildren: Dane Haymon, Dylan Haymon, Tucker Taylor, & Collin Taylor
Preceded in Death
Father: Floyd Taylor
Mother: Maggie Taylor