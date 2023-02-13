Terry Taylor

Mr. Terry Taylor age 78 of Rainsville, AL formerly of Summerville, GA passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service is Monday, February 13, 2023 at 1:00PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dale Haynes & Bro. Tim Craig officiating.  Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 13th from 11AM-1PM.

Survivors

Wife: Jerry Taylor of Rainsville

Son: Grant and wife Crestah Taylor of Fort Payne

Daughter: Wendy Haymon of Rainsville

Brother: Jerry Taylor of Rainsville

Grandchildren: Dane Haymon, Dylan Haymon, Tucker Taylor, & Collin Taylor

Preceded in Death

Father: Floyd Taylor

Mother: Maggie Taylor

