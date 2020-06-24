David Alan Wiseman, age 53 passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be Thursday at 1 pm at the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Mr. Wiseman is survived by his spouse, Robin Furman Wiseman; Sons, David Wiseman & Michell Wiseman; Daughters, Danielle Roberts, Courtney Sanchez, Jessica Moanfeldt; Father Aubrey (Jenny) Wiseman; Sisters, Crystal (Lee) Evitt, Cheryl (Joel) Lane, Deborah Seivoes, Bridget Shaw; Brothers, Steven (Tori) Wiseman & Anthony (Dencene) Wiseman; Grandchildren, Jacoby, Kameron, Caleb, Vanessa & Ariana.
Mr. Wiseman was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie Bowling; sister, Bess Poolen.
Arrangements Entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in Rainsville, AL.