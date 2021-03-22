Roy G. “Cotton” Burt, 89, of Fort Payne, passed away March 20, 2021 at his home.
He was born July 24, 1931 to the late Odis and Jewel Guest Burt. His father owned a grocery store so as a young boy, he was the delivery boy. Later he spent his career at DuPont. After retirement, he owned and operated Roy G. Burt Used Cars.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson Funeral Home with Dr. Pat McFadden and Dr. Marshall Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 4 until 8 p.m.
He is survived by his sons, Rodney Burt and wife, Debra, Rickey Burt and wife, Sharon, and Kevin Burt; grandchildren, Josh and Holly Burt, Ashley and Dally Howell, and Jason and Leah Traylor; great-grandchildren, Kensey, Andrew, and Addison Burt, Lucas and Jay Collin Howell, and Emma Grace and Griffin Traylor; and sisters, Doris Locklear and Martha Harris.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Burt and brother, Ronald Burt.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.