James Clinton “Jim” McGee, age 74, passed away peacefully in his home on November 15th, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1945. Jim was a 1963 graduate of Fort Payne High School; he attended Auburn University from 1963-1965, and later graduated from Jacksonville State University in 1968. Jim retired from the City of Fort Payne in 2011 after serving as the City Clerk for 27 years. Anyone who knew him, knew of his deep love for his children and grandchildren, and his passion for music, and political “debate.” Jim was a member of First United Methodist Church and had many long-time friends. Survivors include his daughter, Kristi Trowbridge (Steve) of Hoover, AL; his son, James Dustin “Dusty” McGee (Janie) of Fort Payne, AL; granddaughters – Taylor & Mary Morgan Trowbridge; grandson – Quinn & Owen McGee; and cousins – Morgan Stout (Janet), Becky Gilbreath, Alan Arber, David Stout (Lee). Preceded in death by his parents – Arvel Clinton “Rex” McGee & Mary Gladys (McSpadden) McGee, and his sister – Barbara Jean “Bobbi” McGee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the development of Fort Payne Main Street. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 680405 Fort Payne, AL 35968 or go to fortpaynemainstreet.org/give.
Funeral: Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. Monday 11-18-19 at Glenwood Cemetery
Visitation: Sunday 11-17-19 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Burial: Glenwood Cemetery
Officiating: Rev. Jim Russell
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements