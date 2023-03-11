Sherry Lynn Wright of Fyffe passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Collinsville Healthcare.
Ms. Wright was a retired Dekalb County teacher having taught the majority of her career at Crossville High School. She worked diligently to help her students and improve her profession. She served on many local, state, and national committees.
She was preceded in death by her parents, R.C. and Mattie Wright.
She is survived by several cousins and friends.
Per Ms. Wright’s request there will be no visitation, and in lieu of flowers donations may be made to local charities.
A Graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Beulah Cemetery in Fyffe.
Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.