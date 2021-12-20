Earl Leavoy Turner, age 87 of Fort Payne, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Mr. Turner was born on May 30, 1934 to the late John C. & Bertha Whitley Turner. Mr. Turner served our country in the United States Army. He retired from the Fort Payne Improvement Authority after more than 40 years. After retirement he and his wife, Barbara, enjoyed traveling and collecting antiques and pottery. Mr. Turner was a member of Hammondville Church of God 7th Day; and a Shriner.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Hrenyk officiating. Burial will follow in the Fischer Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Jones Turner; children, Stephanie (Dwayne) Wallen and Brad (Shannon) Turner; brother, Randy Turner; grandchildren, Savannah Wallen, Sadie Wallen and Benjamin Turner; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marjorie Roden.
Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.