Death notices

Jo Nell Brooks McNew
Fort Payne
Jo Nell Brooks McNew, 78, of Fort Payne, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
Winslow Lacy Moore
Henagar
Winslow Lacy Moore, 88, of Henagar died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Highlands Health and Rehab in Scottsboro. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dustin Henshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.
John W. Brown Sr.
Langston
John W. Brown Sr., 80, of Langston, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services were Tuesday from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mark Buckley officiating. Burial followed in Haneys Chapel Cemetery with W.T. Wilson Funeral Home in charge.