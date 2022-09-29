Dale Randolph Sharp, age 63 of Fort Payne, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Dale was born on February 24, 1959 in Fort Payne to Joel E. & Annie Ruth Beason Sharp. He retired as Captain from the Fort Payne Fire & Rescue Department after 28 years of service. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Andy Sharp and Mike Leath officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. hour of service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to any local fire service in Dale’s honor. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Debra Sharp; children, Seth Sharp, Justen Hill, Heather Pruitt, and Matthew Sharp; mother, Annie Ruth Sharp; brother, Andy Sharp; sister, Karen Meadows; and grandchildren, Lillian Pruitt, Tanner Pruitt and Tucker Pruitt. He was preceded in death by his father, Joel Sharp. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.