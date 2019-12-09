Mr. Stanley Smith age 73 of Chattanooga, TN, formerly of the High Point Community, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Park Ridge Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 12NOON at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charlie Rogers & Bro. Wayne Killian officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 7th from 5PM-7PM & Sunday, December 8th from 10AM-12PM.
Survivors
2 Sons: Eddie D. Smith of Fort Payne, AL
Brian S. Smith of Fort Payne, AL
1 Brother: Eddie Leon Smith and wife Shirley of Cleveland, TN
2 Sisters: Dorothy S. Duff and husband Frank of Ooltewah, TN
Charlene S. Hood and husband Raymon of Geraldine, AL
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in Death
Parents: Van & Vera Smith
1 Brother: MV Smith, Jr.
Mr. Smith was born in the High Point Community near Fort Payne, AL. A graduate of Sylvania High School. Stanley said he was proud to have served his country in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and other medals.