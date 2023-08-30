Death notices

Thomas L. ‘Tommy’ Brock
Fort Payne
Thomas L. “Tommy” Brock, 87, of Fort Payne, died Friday, August 25, 2023. Funeral services were Monday, August 28, 2023 at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne was in charge of arrangements.
Terry Pace
Scottsboro
Bro. Terry Pace, 63, of Scottsboro, died Thursday, August 24, 2023. Private services will be held. Rainsville Funeral Home is directing.
Mary Nell Black Cox
Pisgah
Mary Nell Black Cox, 91, of Pisgah died Saturday, August 26, 2023
at her residence. Funeral service was held on Monday, August 28, 2023 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Smith officiating. Burial followed in New Home Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.
Dilmos Johnston
Henagar
Dilmos Johnston, 88, of Henagar, died Friday, August 25, 2023 at Hospice of Chattanooga. Funeral service was held Monday, August 28, 2023 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Donny Johnston and Bro. Jason Sullivan officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home directed. In lieu of flowers, please make tax deductible donations to: Helping Hands Mission Center, P.O. Box 86, Dutton, AL 35744
Chery Renae Dodd
Fort Payne
Chery Renae Dodd, of Fort Payne, died August 24, 2023. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 27, 2023 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery. Rev. Freddie Waldrop officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Jerry Todd Stansell
Collinsville
Jerry Todd Stansell, 40, Collinsville, died Thursday, August 24, 2023. Funeral services were Monday, August 28, 2023 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Chris Bell officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Sand Rock. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Mickey Don Martin
Dutton
Mickey Don Martin, 76, of Dutton, died Saturday, August 26, 2023. Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Buriall will be in Straight Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is in charge.
Freddie Harold Gibbs
Geraldine
Freddie Harold Gibbs, 69, of Geraldine, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with cremation to follow. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Chrystene Lacey
Sylvania
Chrystene Lacey, 89, of Sylvania, died Monday, August 28, 2023 at her residence. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Liberty Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.
Lester Underwood
Fort Payne
Funeral service for Lester Underwood, of Fort Payne, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Fort Payne, with burial at Glenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are by House of Solace, Gadsden.