Johnny LeDale Henderson

Fort Payne

Johnny LeDale Henderson, 72, of Fort Payne, died Jan. 19, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Jan. 21 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Chris Murdock officiating. Burial following in Black Oak Cemetery.

Karen Arellano

Collinsville

Karen Arellano, 48, of Collinsville, died Jan. 18, 2023. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Family and Rev. Autry Barnhill officiating. Burial following in Long Shore Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service.

Donald “Don” Mitchell

Tenbroeck

Donald “Don” Mitchell, 78, of Tenbroeck, died Jan. 18, 2023. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Visitation is 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral chapel prior to service.

Johnny Wayne Kight

Albertville

Johnny Wayne Kight, 65, of Albertville, died Jan. 19, 2023. A memorial service is at a later date. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.

Maurice Errol McGee

Fort Payne

Maurice Errol McGee, 80, of Fort Payne, died Jan. 16, 2023. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Jan. 19 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Bevel officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery.