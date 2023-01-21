Johnny LeDale Henderson
Fort Payne
Johnny LeDale Henderson, 72, of Fort Payne, died Jan. 19, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Jan. 21 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Chris Murdock officiating. Burial following in Black Oak Cemetery.
Karen Arellano
Collinsville
Karen Arellano, 48, of Collinsville, died Jan. 18, 2023. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Family and Rev. Autry Barnhill officiating. Burial following in Long Shore Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service.
Donald “Don” Mitchell
Tenbroeck
Donald “Don” Mitchell, 78, of Tenbroeck, died Jan. 18, 2023. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Visitation is 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral chapel prior to service.
Johnny Wayne Kight
Albertville
Johnny Wayne Kight, 65, of Albertville, died Jan. 19, 2023. A memorial service is at a later date. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
Maurice Errol McGee
Fort Payne
Maurice Errol McGee, 80, of Fort Payne, died Jan. 16, 2023. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Jan. 19 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Bevel officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery.