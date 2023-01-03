Martha Miller Kean, 95, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born September 29, 1927 to the late William G. and Sindie Blevins Kean. She was a graduate of DeKalb County High School and a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Payne since 1958 where she served in several church organizations. Ms. Kean was a medical secretary working for Dr. R.J. Guest for 22 years and then Dr. Giles Bastille for 12 years. She was also a member of Landmarks of DeKalb.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Wilson Funeral Home with Dr. Pat McFadden officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Fort Payne, 106 Grand Avenue North, Fort Payne, AL 35967
She is survived by a special cousin Bobby Kean. She was preceded in death by her parents William G. and Sindie Blevins Kean and sisters Addie Elizabeth and Lillian Kean.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.