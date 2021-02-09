Harold Wayne Freeman

On Friday, February 5, 2021, Wayne Freeman, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 79.
Wayne was born January 8, 1942, in Fort Payne, Alabama, where he later attended high school and had an illustrious football career. He graduated from Ft. Payne High School in 1960 and then attended the University of Alabama from 1961-1964, was an All-American lineman and member of the 1964 National Championship Team.
He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Iris Freeman, and his brothers Benny and Steve Freeman and his sister Linda Spivey.
He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Glenda Freeman, and her daughters Angela Glasscox and Lisa Street, and Glenda’s five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He is also survived by his four children, Aaron Freeman, Laura Knight, Janice Burrows, and Tara Helms, and their mother Elaine Freeman, as well as thirteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the University of Alabama Athletics Department. You can give online at crimsontidefoundation.org/freeman or send checks payable to the Crimson Tide Foundation, noting it is in memory of Wayne Freeman, to Box 870343, Alabama 35487.
Memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with Rev. Danny Moses officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Visitation is from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021.