Barbara Annette Blevins, 45, of Valley Head, AL, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Annette was a loving daughter, sister, and mother, and is survived by her daughter, Megan Blevins; mother, Henrietta Blevins; father, Bobby Blevins; sister Christy (Tim) Riddle; nieces, Desiree & Tara Riddle; several aunts, uncles & cousins.
John 14:27 “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you; not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
Philippians 1:6 “God didn’t bring you this far to leave you.”
Mark 11:24 “Therefore I tell you, all that you ask for in prayer, I believe that you will receive it and it shall be yours.”
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ryan Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Riddle & Rev. Tim Renshaw officiating. Interment will follow in Valley Head Cemetery.
Please share your expressions of sympathy at ryanfuneralhome.net.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour at Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory, Trenton.