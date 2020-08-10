Nellie Shankles
Mrs. Nellie Shankles age 78 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Collinsville Nursing Home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Town Creek Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11 from 5PM-8PM & Wednesday, August 12 from 11AM-2PM.

Survivors

Son: Phillip Shankles and wife Susan of Rainsville, Alabama

2 Daughters: Debbie Manning and husband Russell of Henagar, Alabama, and Amanda Shankles of Rainsville, Alabama

2 Sisters: Mary Dover of Rainsville, Alabama, and Jo Ann Ridgeway of Guntersville, Alabama

5 Grandchildren

7 Great-Grandchildren

Preceded in Death

Husband: Ronald Shankles

Daughter: Sherry Leigh Shankles

