Mrs. Nellie Shankles age 78 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Collinsville Nursing Home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Town Creek Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11 from 5PM-8PM & Wednesday, August 12 from 11AM-2PM.
Survivors
Son: Phillip Shankles and wife Susan of Rainsville, Alabama
2 Daughters: Debbie Manning and husband Russell of Henagar, Alabama, and Amanda Shankles of Rainsville, Alabama
2 Sisters: Mary Dover of Rainsville, Alabama, and Jo Ann Ridgeway of Guntersville, Alabama
5 Grandchildren
7 Great-Grandchildren
Preceded in Death
Husband: Ronald Shankles
Daughter: Sherry Leigh Shankles