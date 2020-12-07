Johnnie Mack Edwards
Collinsville
Sept. 30, 1951 Age 69 Nov. 27, 2020
SERVICES:
Vernon Baptist Church
3:00 PM Sunday
Nov. 29, 2020
Burial:
Copeland’s Bridge Cemetery
Survivors:
Wife:
Patricia Wilson Edwards
Sons:
John (Erron) Edwards
Riley (Miranda) Edwards
Jared (Leslie) Edwards
Grandchildren:
Cooper, Collins, Cameran,
Tomee Mackay & Livie Kate Edwards
Sisters:
Jane (Jimmy) Tidmore
Jean (Munsey III) Box
Mother-In-Law:
Marie Wilson
Sisters-in-Law:
Cheryl (Rick) Hulsey
Susan Minor
And a host of Nieces, Nephews,
Relatives and Friends.
Special Friends:
Dan Reeves
Bob Swire
Ministers:
Rev. Don Jones
Rev. Jerry Patton
Casket Bearers:
Nephews
Honorary Bearers:
Former Students & Athletes
Collinsville Funeral Home directing
Mr. Edwards died at his
Residence on
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
He served his Country in the
United States Marine Corp. and
Also Retired from the Alabama
Army National Guard.
He was a graduate of Auburn University
With a Bachelors and a graduate of
The University of Alabama with his
Masters both in Education. He Taught
And Coached in the Dekalb County
School System for 31 years.
He was preceded in death by
Parents: Johnnie M. and
Marguerite Smith Edwards
The Family will receive
Friends at the church from 12-3p.m.
The Family request No Flowers,
Donations to be made to the
Vernon Bapt. Ch. Or Copeland’s
Bridge Cemetery.