Johnnie Mack Edwards
Johnnie Mack Edwards

Collinsville

Sept. 30, 1951 Age 69 Nov. 27, 2020

SERVICES:

Vernon Baptist Church

3:00 PM Sunday

Nov. 29, 2020

Burial:

Copeland’s Bridge Cemetery

Survivors:

Wife:

Patricia Wilson Edwards

Sons:

John (Erron) Edwards

Riley (Miranda) Edwards

Jared (Leslie) Edwards

Grandchildren:

Cooper, Collins, Cameran,

Tomee Mackay & Livie Kate Edwards

Sisters:

Jane (Jimmy) Tidmore

Jean (Munsey III) Box

Mother-In-Law:

Marie Wilson

Sisters-in-Law:

Cheryl (Rick) Hulsey

Susan Minor

And a host of Nieces, Nephews,

Relatives and Friends.

Special Friends:

Dan Reeves

Bob Swire

Ministers:

Rev. Don Jones

Rev. Jerry Patton

Casket Bearers:

Nephews

Honorary Bearers:

Former Students & Athletes

Collinsville Funeral Home directing

Mr. Edwards died at his

Residence on

Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

He served his Country in the

United States Marine Corp. and

Also Retired from the Alabama

Army National Guard.

He was a graduate of Auburn University

With a Bachelors and a graduate of

The University of Alabama with his

Masters both in Education. He Taught

And Coached in the Dekalb County

School System for 31 years.

He was preceded in death by

Parents: Johnnie M. and

Marguerite Smith Edwards

The Family will receive

Friends at the church from 12-3p.m.

The Family request No Flowers,

Donations to be made to the

Vernon Bapt. Ch. Or Copeland’s

Bridge Cemetery.

