Obituary: Dixie L. Brown

Dixie L. Brown of Henagar entered his heavenly home on Labor Day. He was raised in Valley Head, Alabama, and was always proud to say he was a Valley Head
Tiger. After high school, he attended Jacksonville State University where he served as Student Government President and was a member of the first tennis team at the University. Prior to his intended graduation date of Spring, 1951, his Army National Guard unit was mobilized during the Korean Conflict. He served in the Dixie Division Band in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he made his home in Henagar, Alabama with his wife and three daughters. He was self employed as a building contractor.
He was an active member of the Henagar Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher, MYF Youth Leader and Choir Director for many years. He was a strong supporter of the Upper Sand Mountain Parish.
He loved sports. He played on men’s slow pitch softball teams and was a championship golfer. He won many trophies locally and statewide for his tennis abilities. He was inducted into the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. He was an accomplished pianist and often played the piano for activities throughout DeKalb County. He was the first Scout Master of Troop 161 in Henagar.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law; Linda and Charles Johnston of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Patti and Larry Bailey of Sylvania; Granddaughter and Grandson-in-law Rebecca and Paul Crawford of Ft. Payne; Great grandchildren Emma Campbell Crawford and William Gardner Crawford.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nel Gardner Brown; daughter Christi Gail Brown; and his parents, Dixie and Alba Brown.
Visitation will be held at Kerby Funeral Home in Henagar on Wednesday, September 6 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 7at the Henagar Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend David Poole and Reverend Mark Mayo officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley Head Cemetery.