Mrs. Flora Mae McDaniel age 89 of Dawson, Alabama passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Kevin McCreless officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 2nd from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Survivors:
Husband of 67 years: Carl McDaniel, Jr. of Dawson, AL
2 Daughters: Susan McDaniel of Dawson, AL, Karen Hickey and husband Jamie of Thomasville, GA
1 Brother: Tommy Stephenson of Mississippi
2 Sisters: Jackie Stephenson of Chattanooga, TN and Sybil Lunch of East Ridge, TN
2 Grandchildren: Thomas Horne of Thomasville, GA and Erin Collins of Thomasville, GA
2 Great Grandchildren: Colleen Folsom of Thomasville, GA and Bryce Folsom of Thomasville, GA
A host of Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in Death
Parents: Ben & Grace Stephenson
4 Brothers: Alvin Stephenson, J.O. Stephenson, C.H. Stephenson & James Stephenson.