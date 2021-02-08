Phillip Myers, age 68 of Collinsville, passed away Friday morning. Mr. Myers was born on September 3, 1952 in Fort Payne to Kenneth Lamar & Delia Rhodes Myers. He owned and operated Phillip Myers Trucking Company.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Collinsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 until the 2 p.m. hour of service. The family is accepting flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Collinsville Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 228, Collinsville, AL 35961.
Mr. Myers is survived by his wife, Jan Wright Myers; children, Nicholas & Crystal Myers and Brittany & Reed Greeson; mother, Delia Myers; grandchildren, Alivia Greeson, Avery Greeson, Tatum Myers, and Grayson Myers; brother, Tommy Myers; sister, Ann Taylor; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Jan Myers and father, Kenneth Lamar Myers.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.