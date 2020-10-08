Thelma Coffey Meadows
Mrs. Thelma Coffey Meadows, age 88, of Valley Head, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, October 9 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with Rev. Brent Wilborn officiating. Burial to follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. October 9 at the funeral home.

She is survived by:

Children: Sheila McCamy (Rodney), Rita Carroll, & David Meadows (Cindy)

Brothers: Ray Coffey, Donald Coffey, & Junior Coffey

Sisters: Jean Clark, Linda Faulkner, & Barbara Procter

10 Grandchildren & 16 Great-Grandchildren

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Husband: Junior Howard Meadows

Parents: Reuben R. Coffey & Effie Findley Coffey

Brother: Elmer Coffey

Sister: Audrey Clark

In lieu of flowers the Family requests donations to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or heart.org