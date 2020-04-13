Alice McCurdy

Alice Durham McCurdy, (91) of the High Point community passed away April 08, 2020. A private graveside service will be at the Pine Grove Cemetery in the High Point Community. She was born on March 06, 1929 and was reared near Henagar, Alabama, in the Pea Ridge Community. She married Mack McCurdy in 1945 and they had five children, Bobby, Hazel, Ronald, Billy and “Fatso”.
Her entire life was woven around God, family, and friends. Her love was reflected toward others in friendship, charity, loyalty and respect. She was dedicated to God and was a faithful member of the High Point Church of God.
Alice is survived by: Daughter, Hazel Haynes (Larry) of the High Point Community, Son, Ronald McCurdy, of Valley Head. Brothers, Clifford (Lois) Durham of Rossville, Georgia, and Roy (Mary) Durham of Henagar, Alabama, Sister, Sarah (Charles) McClain of Summerville, Georgia, Grandchildren , Brain McCurdy, Bruce McCurdy, Tony Haynes, Adam Haynes, Jeff McCurdy, Starr Mitchell, Scott McCurdy, Rodney McCurdy, Chad McCurdy, and Melissa Gregory, Great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Martha McCurdy, sisters-in-law, Marion McCurdy and Frances Durham,
Mrs. McCurdy was preceded in death by: husband, Mack McCurdy, sons, Bobby, Billy, and Fatso McCurdy, Parents, Buley and Tennessee Durham, Brothers, Luia and Anthony Durham, Sisters, Esther Troxtel and Lorene Gothard. Grandson, Darren Haynes.
The family wishes to extend a sincere appreciation to Serenity Place Assistance Living facility and staff, W.T. Wilson Funeral Home and a special thank-you to Rev. Timmy Cox, a special friend of the McCurdy family.