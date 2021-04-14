Georgia Harris Wills, an admired wife, mother, grandmother, and matriarch to many passed away peacefully in her home in Fort Payne, Alabama on April 12, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
A remarkable woman with an incredible combination of love, honesty, wisdom and security who believed no act of kindness, no matter how small, was ever wasted. Her immense passion of people transcended ordinary bounds of expressing human compassion that softened the hearts of many. As the compass that guided her family through the passing of generational wisdom, she was their inspiration to reach great heights and their comforter when they occasionally faltered. She built a strong family foundation by the memories they shared and by the commitment of time and love shown to one another.
After graduating from Ranburn High School, Georgia then went on to work for Good Year Tire where she retired. Upon her retirement, Georgia and her husband, Guy Wills, opened the first Huddle House in Fort Payne and Centre Alabama. She and her husband owned and operated the Huddle House until 1984 when they sold it to open the Old Times Cafe in Fort Payne, Alabama. After taking a break from the restaurant business due to her husband's illness, she then opened the Waffle King in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1998 which she owned and operated until her illness. Georgia was strong in her faith and was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school there for 23 years showcasing her passion for Christ by loving and teaching children the Word of God.
She is preceded in death by her parents George and Bessie Harris, her husband, Guy Wills, her daughter Pamela Kay Wills, and her sister Thelma Warren.
She is survived by her daughter, Nehlia Harper, grandchildren Aimee Skelton and Jon Sparks, and great grandchildren Maci Sparks and Blake Sparks.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church, 206 Grand Avenue North, Fort Payne, AL 35967 or Wise Chapel United Methodist Church, 14960 AL 46, Heflin, AL 36264.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.