E.C. Samples

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.