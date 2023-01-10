E.C. Samples, 96, passed away, January 8, 2023 at his beloved home in the Browntown, Alabama community. E.C. was born May 1, 1926 to Jay Gould and Della Samples in the Asbury Community (Marshall County), he was the seventh son in a family of eleven. In joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 and served in the South Pacific Campaign as a member of the Amphibious Unit. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in World War II.
He married the love of his life and his wife of 64 years, Annie Lee Brown on March 19, 1947. He made a living as a farmer and an Ironworker. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a prankster and delighted in making others smile. He firmly believed a man’s word was all he had and telling the truth was the most important thing a man could do. However, he did leave school and tell a small fib about how old he was to serve in World War II. Still, he believed in getting an education and at the age of 95, he was awarded his Honorary High School Diploma from Sylvania High School by the DeKalb County Board of Education.
E.C. and Annie lived a wonderful life raising three children and enjoying their grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He took pride in taking care of his cattle and horses. He delighted in helping a child sit on the back of a horse or holding them in his lap as he “let them drive the tractor” which made him a favorite uncle.
He was a member of Pilgrim Congregational Methodist Church where he was an ordained Deacon. He was a member of Sylvania Masonic Lodge #673, Sylvania Order of the Eastern Star #474, Alhambra Shriners and the Dekalb County Shrine Club.
E.C. is survived by his son, Daryl (Linda) Samples, daughters, Alethea Wofford (Rick Hedrick), Marla Jones (Scott); grandchildren, Eric Samples, Tara Henderson (Jason), Justin Jones (Courtnie), Ashley Wofford, Logan Jones (Mikalah), great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Annie Lee and all of his siblings and many lifelong friends.
A special thank you to Dr. Anthony Sims and staff, Enhabit Home Health and Hospice and the many wonderful caregivers who loved him like their own family.
A Celebration of Life service for E.C. Samples will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Rainsville Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM and Wednesday from 10:00 until 1:00 PM. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons: Eric Samples, Justin Jones, Logan Jones, Easton Samples, Eli Samples, Jacob Henderson, Kyle Collins, and Justin Blansit. Honorary pallbearers will be longtime friend, Richard Ward, Members of Ironworkers Local 704 and his Masonic brothers.
To honor his memory, please do something each day to make another person smile.