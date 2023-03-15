Ricky Glenn Thrash/Rainsville
Ricky Glenn Thrash, 70, of Rainsville, died March 13, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Mar. 15 from the graveside of Union Grove Cemetery at Buttrams Crossroads with Rev. Bryan Harris officiating. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
Glenda Whitton/Henagar
Glenda Whitton, 89, of Henagar, died March 11, 2023 at her residence. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Mar. 14 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Dale Gilbert and Larry Dalton officiating. Burial followed in Green Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Enhabit Hospice in Rainsville.
Welton Lee “Sonny” Graben/Fyffe
Welton Lee “Sonny” Graben, 79, of Fyffe, died March 10, 2023. Funeral services were 3 p.m. Mar. 14 from the First Baptist Church of Fyffe with Rev. Keith Atchley officiating. Burial followed in New Home Cemetery in Fyffe. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
Wetsell Ladon Sims/Crossville
Wetsell Ladon Sims, 63, of Crossville, died March 9, 2023. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Mar. 13 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Revs. Lewayne Levans and Lonnie Craft officiating. Burial followed in Macedonia #2 Cemetery.
Ray Cisco/Dutton
Ray Cisco, 68, of Dutton, died March 12, 2023. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Mar. 14 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in New Canaan Cemetery.
Kenneth Max Blackwell/Fort Payne
Kenneth Max Blackwell, 82, of Fort Payne, died March 10, 2023. Funeral services were 3 p.m. Mar. 14 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Denny Mashburn officiating.
Sandra Lea Frank/Crossville
Sandra Lea Frank, 51, of Crossville, died March 9, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Mar. 13 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Piney Grove Cemetery.
Patricia Ann Myers Templeton/Dutton
Patricia Ann Myers Templeton, 50, of Dutton, died March 9, 2023 at Highlands Medical Center. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Mar. 11 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Bluff Cemetery.
Harold Patrick “Pat” Cantrell/Collinsville
Harold Patrick “Pat” Cantrell, 80, of Collinsville, died March 6, 2023. Funeral services were 12 p.m. Mar. 11 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Larry Gore officiating. Burial followed in Providence “The Hill” Cemetery.