On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Kenneth Farr Bonner peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his family following a battle with cancer.
Ken was born on September 2, 1955, in Morristown, Tennessee to Tom and Kathleen (Jenkins) Bonner. He received his BS degree in communications from the University of North Alabama in 1977. Ken began his career in insurance and later moved into journalism retiring in December, 2018, as the Advertising Director of the Jackson County Sentinel.
Ken had a strong faith and was a mighty prayer warrior for others. He taught Sunday school and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church Scottsboro for many years.
Ken was an avid sports fan and pulled for his Scottsboro Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers with great enthusiasm win or lose. In the 1990’s, he was known as the “Voice of the Wildcats” covering football, basketball, and other sports for about 15 years. He also served as the PA announcer for Scottsboro football until 2017.
Ken never met a stranger and was a friend to many. He will be greatly missed for his quick wit, infectious laugh, distinctive voice, integrity and loyalty. He loved his family and was the number one supporter of his daughter and grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Rudder Funeral Home, Scottsboro. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 1:00 pm with visitation from 11:00 am to 1::00 pm at First Baptist Church in Scottsboro with Pastor Shandy Dill officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Ken is survived by his wife Jayne; daughter Amanda (Nathan) Hansen; grandchildren Olivia, Will and Sam Hansen; brothers Tom and Robert (Loretta) Bonner; nieces Ginger (John) Spitzmiller, Christy (Andrew) Bonner Fisher, and Esther (Ryan) Owen; nephews Jeff Bonner, Tim Bonner (Cortney), John Putman (Michelle), Ben (Chrissy) Bonner. He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Kathleen Bonner; sister Carol Bonner Putman; niece MaryKate Bonner; sister-in-law Linda Richardson Bonner.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Children/Youth ministries of First Baptist Church, Scottsboro, 215 S. Andrews Street; Scottsboro Al 35768 or the Ken Bonner Memorial Scholarship Fund established through EquipUs, P. O. Box 803, Scottsboro, AL 35768. This fund will be used to equip pastors in the international pastor training school through assistance for US pastors to help with the mission teaching teams.