Frances Nell Benefield Burns, 81, of Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at her home. She was born September 10, 1940 in DeKalb County, Alabama to the late Oscar L. and Essie Fay Adams Benefield.
She was a faithful member of Nazareth Baptist Church where she loved her Sunday School and church family. Mrs. Burns and her son were the first mother/son members of the local Order of the Eastern Star.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27th at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Bell and Rev. Roger Graham officiating. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her children Keith Burns (Nina) and Darlene Lee (Robert); niece Joanne Bryant (Ricky) and nephew Al Bryant (Carolyn); and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband Rayford J. Burns; parents O.L. and Essie Benefield; brother R.L. Benefield; sisters Kathleen Bryant and Wilma Fay Walters; niece Nancy Hawkins; and nephews Wayne Walters and Donald Bryant.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.