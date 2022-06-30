Phyllis Ayers Rainwater, 72, of Rainsville passed away at her home on June, 22, 2022. She was born January 17, 1950 in Fort Payne Alabama to the late Harold Ray and Annie Ruth Daniel Ayers of Rainsville.
Mrs. Rainwater was a mathematics teacher at Crossville High School for 25 years before her retirement. She attended Broadway Baptist Church. She loved God, her family and her students, and she had a beautiful smile for all.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday June, 26, at Mountain View memory Gardens.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Rainwater; children Ryan Sibert (Shuang-Lu) of Philadelphia, Adam Sibert of Rainsville, Jeremy Rainwater (Maribeth) of St. Petersburg, and Tammy Kendall of Bentonville, AK; brothers Jackie Ayers of Eclectic, AL and Bill Ayers (Judy) of Rainsville; nephews Rusty George Harper (Kay) and Ray Harper, both of Slyvania; special friends Sue Broyles of Rainsville and Connie Roberts of Eclectic.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Patricia Harper Holcomb; brother-in-law Bill Harper; sister-in-law Sandra Ayers; nephew Rusty Ayers.
W.T. Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org in her memory. The family extends their gratitude and thanks to Enhabit Hospice for their care and support over the past few months.