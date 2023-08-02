Death notices

Dean Duane Freeman
Valley Head
Dean Duane Freeman, 57, of Valley Head, died Friday, July 28, 2023 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral was Monday, July 31, 2023 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head, with burial in Violet Hill Cemetery. The family is accepting flowers or donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org)
Burt Funeral Home in charge.
Russell H. Stalvey
Mentone
Russell H. Stalvey, 85, of Mentone, died Thursday, July 27, 2023 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral was Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head with burial in Bankhead Cemetery in Mentone. The family is accepting flowers or donations to The Summit Church of God in Mentone. Burt Funeral Home in charge.
Gaynell Hosch Berry
Fyffe
Gaynell Hosch Berry, 83, of Fyffe, died Saturday, July 29, 2023. Funeral services were Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bros. Michael Hosch and Jerry Myers officiating. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is in charge.
Robert Walter Duke
Fort Payne
Robert Walter Duke, 88, of Fort Payne (Pleasant Hill Community) died Saturday, July 29, 20232. Funeral serves were Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Welton Brooks officiating. Burial was in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel was in charge.
William Stanley McCreless
Crossville
William Stanley McCreless, 67, of Crossville, died Saturday, July 29, 2023. Funeral services were Monday, July 31, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bros. Karl Abernathy and Jimmy Harris officiating. Burial was in Freeman’s Chapel Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Home was in charge.
Brenda Justus Newsome
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Brenda Justus Newsome, 77, of Chattanooga, TN, formerly of Rainsville, AL, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Graveside service is Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11 a..m at Trinity Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com
Norma Jeanne Bare
Mentone
Norma Jeanne Bare, 64, of Mentone, died Monday, July 31, 2023. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Friday at Wilson Funeral Home, with graveside immediately following in Fischer Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday 5 p.m-8 p.m. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
Michelle Denise White
Albertville
Michelle Denise White, 52, of Albertville, died Monday, July 31, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from the graveside at Asbury Cemetery with burial to follow. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Rita Sue Gilbert Blackwell
Fyffe
Rita Sue Gilbert Blackwell, 73, of Fyffe, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday August 5,