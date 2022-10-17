Norman Richard “Rick” King, 77, of Collinsville, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born June 8, 1945 to the late Norman C. King and Estelle Martin King.
Mr. King was a graduate of the University of Alabama. He began his career in the insurance industry, but later followed his passion as King Dairy was founded with his father. This career continued for over 30 years. He was a lifelong member of the Collinsville First United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 18th at Collinsville First United Methodist Church with Rev. Carol Gullatt and Rev. Melvyn Salter officiating.
The family will receive friends Tuesday at the church from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. hour of service. Burial will follow in Lebanon Cemetery.
He is survived by his beloved daughters Susan Hincy and husband Charlie and Valerie Arnold and husband Lance; sister Marsha Duell and husband Richard III; grandchildren Victoria and J.R. Davis, Erik and Rachel Padgett, Christian and Leigh Anne Arnold, and Trevor Arnold; and great-grandchildren Jett Davis and Aiden Padgett.
He was preceded in death by his parents and the mother of his children Mary King.
Pallbearers will be Erik Padgett, Christian Arnold, Trevor Arnold, J.R. Davis, Richard Duell IV, Hamilton Duell, Beau Wilson and David Walker.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.