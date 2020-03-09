Virginia Sue Morris, age 58 of Gaylesville, formerly of Fort Payne, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Morris was born on September 20, 1961 to the late William & Ruth Johnson Flannigan in Summerville, GA. She retired from Shugart’s Hosiery.
Memorial services will be 1pm, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Bankhead Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 11am until the 1pm hour of service.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Morris; children, Justin Dingler, Jessica Edwards and husband, Van and Nathan Morris and wife, Jenn; brother, Mack Flannigan and wife, Debbie; sister, Charlotte Goss and husband, Sherman; grandchildren, Alana Morris, Kira Morris and Brody Edwards; father and mother-in-law, Glenn & Betty Morris; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Joyce Blaylock.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.