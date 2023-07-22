Darlene Joyce Barton, of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at her home.
She was born March 10, 1943 outside of Chicago, Illinois, to the late George Leonard Bishop and Gertrude Ellen Wileman Bishop. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, crocheting and a good game of cards, but she will be most remembered for her loving and caring spirit. This love and care was not only shown to her children (who each knew they were her favorite!), but to many others who considered her like a mother.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23rd at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Oldham officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her children David Garner (Katie), Fred Garner (Jane), Deanna Gaines (Michael), Kimberly Royal, and Shelly West; sisters Betty Kowlaski, Sherrie Bishop, Cindy Bishop, and Barbie Trencan; grandchildren Tiffany, Melanie, Stephanie, Rebecca, Rachel, Chad, Kristen, Bryson, Lily, and Lyla; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Larry Barton, her parents, and her brothers George “Snooks” Bishop, Pete Bishop, Richard Bishop, and Dale Bishop.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.