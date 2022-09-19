Hazel Igou Sauls, age 98, of Fort Payne passed away September 17, 2022.
Hazel was blessed with a servant’s heart and utilized it diligently among her family, friends and community. Hazel initially raised in Sylvania and graduated from DeKalb County High School in 1941. She attended the University of Alabama and graduated with a Medical Technology degree in 1945. Her career began at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN for two years. Then she joined Dr. R. A. Igou’s (brother) medical practice for 40 years in Fort Payne, Alabama.
Throughout her life Hazel was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Fort Payne, Alabama. She was active in the Apharine Driskill Sunday School Class; member of the Women’s Christian Fellowship Group; player of the Holiday Handbell Choir; and volunteer for Christian Life Center Arts and Crafts activities.
Her hobbies included reading international novels, growing/nurturing jade and palm plants, playing the piano, and summer travel trips across the country with family and friends.
Hazel is survived by her children: Randy Sauls (Tina) of Fort Payne, Alabama; Shannon Sauls of Marietta, GA; two grandchildren Ryan Sauls (Brittany) and Trevor Sauls (Jacy McPherson-Fiance’e) of Fort Payne, Alabama.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus C. Sauls III, brother and sister-in-law, R. A. and Arlene Igou; nephew, Richard A. Igou; her parents, Rufus A. and Bessie Igou.
Hazel will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Hazel was always grateful for her life’s opportunities and accomplishments. She is now rejoicing with her Savior and surrounded by cherished family members as well as friends.
Services were held Monday, September 19, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church.
Visitation began 11am – 1:30pm; Funeral Service at 2pm; followed by Graveside service at Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to charity of desired preference.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Comfort Care Hospice with unwavering focus and compassion during Hazel’s illness.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.